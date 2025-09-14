4th International Conference On Teaching, Learning Concludes At IIUI
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Department of Teacher Education, Faculty of Education, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in collaboration with the Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue (IRD) and the National Book Foundation, concluded a two-day 4th International Conference on Innovation in teaching and learning (ICITL-2025).
The conference gathered national and international scholars, policymakers, and practitioners to deliberate on emerging trends in education. The sessions covered digital transformation, curriculum innovation, inclusive pedagogies, assessment reforms and the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence(AI) in classrooms, said a press release on Sunday.
In the closing ceremony Dr. Azhar Mahmood, incharge programs, faculty of education, welcomed the participants and appreciated their active contribution over the two days.
Presenting the conference report, Dr Fouzia Ajmal, Conference Secretary, shared that the event featured seven keynote addresses, more than 80 paper and poster presentations and a panel discussion.
The recommendations included aligning curricula with global job market needs, responsible adoption of technology and AI, standardized teacher licensing and strengthening inclusive education through training and assistive resources.
Keynote speakers and their addresses included Prof. Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah – Progressive Strategies for Dynamic Times to Improve Education and Learning, Professor James O’Meara, Dean of Global and Community Engagement, Texas A&M International University, USA – Disruptive Internationalization: Transforming Teacher Education to Provide International Experiences for All, alongwith others.
Guest of Honour, Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khan, Secretary General, Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU), noted UNESCO’s ongoing work on AI-related training in schools.
In the closing session, Dr. Muhammad Munir Kayani, Conference Chair and Chairperson, Department of Teacher Education, thanked participants and collaborators. He said the conference underscored the importance of inquiry-driven teaching, digital pedagogies, and international cooperation for improving education quality.
Recent Stories
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Avocado Festival held to promote cultivation, raise farmer awareness44 seconds ago
-
4th international conference on teaching, learning concludes at IIUI47 seconds ago
-
6 killed, 8 injured in bus accident in Khaniwal49 seconds ago
-
Health facilities at doorsteps of flood victims in Chiniot50 seconds ago
-
Ancient coins, artifacts unearthed in DG Khan after floods11 minutes ago
-
Cricket should remain sport, not Politics: Hanif Abbasi11 minutes ago
-
PM announces waiver of August electricity bills in flood-hit areas11 minutes ago
-
Over 1.6m affected by floods in south Punjab, 32 deaths reported11 minutes ago
-
Stockpiling crackdown slashes wheat price by Rs800 per maund: Salma Butt11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 7,500 litres of adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered21 minutes ago
-
Tragic road accidents claim three lives in Chiniot district21 minutes ago