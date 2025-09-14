6 Killed, 8 Injured In Bus Accident In Khaniwal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Six people including women and children were killed while eight other injured on Sunday in a tragic bus accident near Parvez Wala in Khaniwal.
According to a private news channel, the accident happened when bus traveling from Rahim Yar Khan to Faisalabad, overturned due to overspeeding.
Rescue 1122 teams promptly arrived at the scene and provided immediate medical assistance to the injured.
The eight critically injured passengers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan, where doctors reported that several are in serious condition.
