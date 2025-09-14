Indonesian Ambassador Briefed On Punjab Police Reforms
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Lieutenant General (retd) Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, along with his delegation, visited the Central Police Office (CPO) and met Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, here on Sunday.
The Indonesian delegation included Defense Attaché Colonel Hanro Hidayat Susanto, First Secretary Muhammad Sufyan Sir, Second Secretary Rika Gartaka, Protocol Officer Bonar, and other officials.
During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between Punjab Police and Indonesian Police, particularly in the fields of security and training. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on Punjab Police’s technology-driven reforms, use of artificial intelligence, and initiatives of the Counter Terrorism Department, Crime Control Department, and welfare programs.
The visitors were also apprised of public service initiatives such as the Safe Cities Project, Virtual Women Police Stations, Child Protection Centers, Khidmat and Tahaffuz Marakaz, Misaq Centers, Tahaffuz Darsgah, and Foster Homes.
It was agreed to share experiences and expertise in areas of security and public safety.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar lauded Indonesia’s rapid development and its leadership role in the Islamic world and the region.
The Indonesian Ambassador appreciated Punjab Police’s achievements in combating terrorism and its community-oriented public service initiatives. He announced that both sides would exchange delegations to promote training and capacity building.
IG Punjab also briefed the delegation on the Central Police Dashboard, Human Resource Management, Police Station Record Management System, and community policing programs.
Later, souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the Indonesian Ambassador. The delegation also visited the Shuhada and Ghazi Walls, Police Museum, and various departments of the CPO.
Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and AIG Discipline Ammara Athar were also present on the occasion.
