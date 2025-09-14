Health Facilities At Doorsteps Of Flood Victims In Chiniot
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority in Chiniot, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, has been providing health facilities to flood victims in affected areas across the district.
According to the details, Clinic on Wheels, a mobile health service, has been instrumental in delivering free check-ups and medicines to residents in need. Yesterday alone, the Clinic on Wheels team examined and treated 674 people suffering from various diseases.
CEO District Health Authority Dr. Saqib Munir highlighted that medical examination facilities were provided to people in several areas, including Mouza Taja Birwala, Mouza Suleman, and Thatta Nowshera.
The team also visited areas such as Kaluwal, Pillu Wal Syedan, and Zero Point Kalri in Tehsil Lalian. In total, more than 700 people were examined in these areas.
The Clinic on Wheels team from Faisalabad has been collaborating with the District Health Authority to provide medical services to flood victims in Chiniot.
The team examined and treated people in areas such as Lahore Road, Harsa Sheikh, and Village Maro.
Additionally, a field hospital was set up at Nalka Ada Jhang Road, where a team of expert doctors and staff treated 181 people.
The Health and Population Department has been working tirelessly to provide quality treatment facilities to flood victims. In total, 1604 people were treated in various areas across the district.
District Chiniot Commissioner Safiullah Gondal assured that the process of providing treatment facilities at the doorsteps of flood victims will continue on a daily basis until complete recovery in the affected areas.
The District Health Authority and Clinic on Wheels team are committed to delivering medical services to those in need, ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare, he further added.
