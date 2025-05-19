AC Visits Main Bazaar Of Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais conducted an unannounced visit to the main bazaar of Kohat, where she took detailed inspection of increasing encroachments in the market and the obstacles hindering public movement.
These steps were taken on the instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram.
According to AC office, Nimra Owais said that no negligence or concession against encroachments will be spared.
She ordered the encroachment inspectors and the concerned staff to take immediate action and made it clear that the difficulties faced by the citizens in moving around the market would not be tolerated at all.
She also warned the trade union leaders in categorical terms that the administration, has stopped collecting tax from all handcarts in the main market in the first phase.
Now, if any person tries to encroach on government boundaries again, strict legal action will be taken against him, she said.
The AC also directed that all the cart drivers and other temporary shopkeepers should be shifted to Sasta Bazaar immediately so that the central market can be made clean, spacious and organized.
Nimra Owais said that the district administration was taking vigorous steps to make the city free from
encroachments, clean and convenient for the citizens.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office1 minute ago
-
Pakistan honoured by WHO for eliminating Trachoma1 minute ago
-
AC visits main bazaar of Kohat1 minute ago
-
17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students2 minutes ago
-
NA passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills2 minutes ago
-
FAO and CESVI launch €4 million climate resilience project in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Admini. takes steps to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Adha2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA, Police report on disappearance of citizen2 minutes ago
-
Senate referrers eight bills to Standing Committees11 minutes ago
-
Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 202512 minutes ago
-
Chief minister chairs senate meeting of University of Swat12 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene12 minutes ago