AC Visits Main Bazaar Of Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais conducted an unannounced visit to the main bazaar of Kohat, where she took detailed inspection of increasing encroachments in the market and the obstacles hindering public movement.

These steps were taken on the instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram.

According to AC office, Nimra Owais said that no negligence or concession against encroachments will be spared.

She ordered the encroachment inspectors and the concerned staff to take immediate action and made it clear that the difficulties faced by the citizens in moving around the market would not be tolerated at all.

She also warned the trade union leaders in categorical terms that the administration, has stopped collecting tax from all handcarts in the main market in the first phase.

Now, if any person tries to encroach on government boundaries again, strict legal action will be taken against him, she said.

The AC also directed that all the cart drivers and other temporary shopkeepers should be shifted to Sasta Bazaar immediately so that the central market can be made clean, spacious and organized.

Nimra Owais said that the district administration was taking vigorous steps to make the city free from

encroachments, clean and convenient for the citizens.

