DPM Dar Departs For Kabul To Attend Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday departed here for Kabul to attend the 6th Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.
He was accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, the participating leaders will discuss enhancing cooperation among the three countries, especially in trade, regional connectivity, and the counter-terrorism domain.
The deputy prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters.
