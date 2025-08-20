Open Menu

ICT Export Remittances Rise 23.8% In July 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances surged by 23.8 percent to US$354 million in July 2025 (FY2025-26), compared to US$286 million during the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, exports grew by 4.4 percent.

The ICT sector also posted a trade surplus of US$ 317 million in July, reflecting a 25.8 percent increase compared to July 2024, and maintaining the highest surplus among all services. The overall services sector recorded a trade deficit of US$126 million during the same period.

ICT exports accounted for 47.5 percent of Pakistan’s total services exports, making it the country’s largest contributor. It was followed by “Other business Services,” which earned US$151 million.

