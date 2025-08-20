ICT Export Remittances Rise 23.8% In July 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances surged by 23.8 percent to US$354 million in July 2025 (FY2025-26), compared to US$286 million during the same month last year.
On a month-on-month basis, exports grew by 4.4 percent.
The ICT sector also posted a trade surplus of US$ 317 million in July, reflecting a 25.8 percent increase compared to July 2024, and maintaining the highest surplus among all services. The overall services sector recorded a trade deficit of US$126 million during the same period.
ICT exports accounted for 47.5 percent of Pakistan’s total services exports, making it the country’s largest contributor. It was followed by “Other business Services,” which earned US$151 million.
Recent Stories
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station30 seconds ago
-
Health authority inspects Clinic on Wheels31 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar departs for Kabul to attend trilateral foreign ministers' meeting33 seconds ago
-
ICT export remittances rise 23.8% in July 202544 seconds ago
-
Sargodha Board announces results of class 931 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 outlaws41 minutes ago
-
ICT Police SP inspects high security zone duty1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Kabul today for trilateral foreign ministers' meeting1 hour ago
-
District admin assures provision of clean drinking waters disaster-hit areas of tehsil Baffa2 hours ago
-
18 criminals held2 hours ago
-
ORIC Steering Committee's meeting held , KUST Industry Expo announced2 hours ago
-
Five held,105 kites recovered2 hours ago