Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DPM Dar for actionable, targeted measures to restore financial sustainability of energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday underscored the urgency of adopting structural reforms to safeguard the energy sector’s viability.

“We must implement actionable and targeted measures to restore financial sustainability while ensuring affordable and reliable energy supply,” he said.

The deputy prime minister chaired a high-level meeting to review pressing challenges facing Pakistan’s energy sector and explore solutions for long-term financial and operational stability, a DPM's Office news release said.

He directed the concerned ministries and departments to submit concrete policy proposals aimed at reducing losses, rationalizing subsidies, and reforming pricing structures, with a focus on ensuring long-term sectoral stability and economic efficiency.

Key issues discussed included unsustainable energy consumption patterns, outdated pricing mechanisms, ineffective subsidy management, and persistent Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses, all contributing to the sector’s financial strain.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to expedite coordinated efforts across relevant ministries and departments to address the systemic challenges and support the country’s broader economic recovery.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Power, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, National Coordinator on Power Reforms, National Coordinator SIFC, Secretaries of Finance and Power, and other senior government officials.

