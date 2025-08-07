Open Menu

Security Put On High Alert Across Kalat In Connection With Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Security put on high alert across Kalat in connection with Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) On directive of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch, security has been put on high alert across the district in connection with Independence Day on August 14.

Effective arrangements are being made at the government level for the comprehensive and peaceful organization of the events.

The District Administration Kalat will celebrate Independence Day on August 14 and the struggle for national rights with enthusiasm.

In this regard, flag hoisting rallies and various ceremonies are being arranged. Colorful ceremonies will be organized in schools and colleges.

It should be noted that the appointment of Captain (retd) Jameel Baloch as Deputy Commissioner has not only made service delivery to the public possible, but also all steps are being taken on a priority basis to solve the problems of the public.

