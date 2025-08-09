DPM/FM Dar reviews MoFA’s 2024 initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s initiatives introduced in the year 2024 under his guidance to reform visa processes at Pakistan missions abroad.

The DPM/FM reviewed the progress and directed further measures to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, improve efficiency and ensure fast-track visa issuance, particularly for the Pakistani diaspora, including investors and the business community, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.