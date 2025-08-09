Progress, prosperity of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the progress and prosperity of Balochistan province and its natives had been among the government’s top priorities.

He said that the government was committed to provision of equal opportunities of education and jobs to the youth of Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch thanked the prime minister for making special efforts for the progress and prosperity of the province.

During the meeting, PM’s Advisor Dr Touqeer Shah was also present.