'National Cycle Race' held in connection with Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) In connection with Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq celebrations, the district administration and Pakistan Army jointly organized the Jashn-e-Azadi National Cycle Race here Saturday.

A total of 100 renowned cyclists from inter-district and inter-provincial levels enthusiastically participated in the race, which covered a 43-kilometre track.

The citizens gathered in large numbers along the route, warmly welcoming the participants and chanting slogans to encourage them.

The race began at the CPEC Yarik Toll Plaza, where all necessary arrangements were in place, with senior officials from relevant departments and the Pakistan Army present at the starting point. The race concluded at Chehkan Fort after following its designated route.

The cyclists completed the set distance and crossed the finish line at Chehkan Fort.

Special measures were taken by the district administration, police, and rescue agencies to ensure security and smooth traffic flow throughout the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Adnan Jamil said the aim of the race was not only to promote sports but also to celebrate Independence Week and the Marka-e-Haq with zeal and fervour.

He termed the hosting of national-level events in Dera Ismail Khan a positive step, adding that the successful race was the result of excellent teamwork by all departments.

In the results, Sanaullah (HEC) Bib No. 101 secured first position by completing the race in one hour, five minutes and 49 seconds, winning a cash prize of Rs 150,000. Umar Farooq (HEC) Bib No. 103 finished second in one hour, seven minutes, and 56 seconds, earning Rs 100,000, while Sajid Zia (Punjab) Bib No. 107 claimed third place in one hour, eight minutes, and six seconds, receiving Rs 50,000.

The closing ceremony, held at Chehkan Fort, was graced by General Officer Commanding 40 Division, Major General Nek Nam Muhammad Baig, as chief guest. He congratulated the Pakistan Cycling Federation, the organizers, and participants from across the country for making the event a success. He also highlighted Dera Ismail Khan’s cultural and historical importance, noting that such events reflect the region’s journey from restored peace towards sustainable harmony.

Trophies, shields, and cash prizes were distributed among the top performers. Officials from the district administration and Pakistan Army emphasized that engaging youth in healthy activities is essential to promote positivity, harmony, and a sports culture in society.