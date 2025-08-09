Open Menu

Fire Erupts At MegaByte Store In Nawabshah, No Loss Of Life Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Fire erupts at MegaByte store in Nawabshah, no loss of life reported

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The fire erupted in a shop near the Mega Byte store was brought under control on Saturday.

In-charge Rescue 1122 Shaheed Benazirabad, Engineer Abdul Manan, in a statement said that at 1:50 AM, a call was received at the Rescue 1122 Control and Command Call Centre, reporting a fire in a shop near the Mega Byte store on Kacheri Road, Nawabshah.

He said that Rescue 1122 team was immediately dispatched to the scene, and after two hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

He said that the timely response of the rescue team prevented the fire from spreading further and no loss of life was reported.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

16 minutes ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

1 hour ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

2 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

3 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

4 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

4 hours ago
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

4 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

4 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World ..

UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan