Fire erupts at MegaByte store in Nawabshah, no loss of life reported

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The fire erupted in a shop near the Mega Byte store was brought under control on Saturday.

In-charge Rescue 1122 Shaheed Benazirabad, Engineer Abdul Manan, in a statement said that at 1:50 AM, a call was received at the Rescue 1122 Control and Command Call Centre, reporting a fire in a shop near the Mega Byte store on Kacheri Road, Nawabshah.

He said that Rescue 1122 team was immediately dispatched to the scene, and after two hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

He said that the timely response of the rescue team prevented the fire from spreading further and no loss of life was reported.