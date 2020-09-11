UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Abbottabad Distributes Certificates, Cash Rewards To Best Performing Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

DPO Abbottabad distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officers

District Police officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi chaired a meeting of Abbottabad police officers and distributed certificates and cash rewards to the best performing officers and me

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi chaired a meeting of Abbottabad police officers and distributed certificates and cash rewards to the best performing officers and men.

The district police chief reviewed the progress report in the last two months.

According to the progress report, the district police recovered 150 kg of hashish, 3 and a half kg of heroin, half a kg of opium, 01 kg of ice and 1468 bottles of liquor, 03 Kalashnikovs, Police seized 15 rifles, 71 rifles, 236 pistols and 50,816 rounds of ammunition while 41 criminals were also arrested during the period.

According to details, a meeting was held at the DPO office under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Abbottabad Yasir Afridi.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Abbottabad Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, all the DSPs of Jumla Circle, DSP Legal, SHOs of all police stations of the district and office staff including investigating officers, and all departments.

Sahibs in charge attended.

On the occasion, the District Police Chief, Abbottabad, directed all SHOs to keep a close watch on the hoteliers, guest houses, and people living in rented houses, especially Afghan refugees.

He directed the SHOs to take necessary steps for the prevention of crime using modern technology and use all available resources to provide facilities and assistance to the people. During the meeting, the district police chief directed the PLC members to hold meetings as well as open forums in connection with the public relations campaign and work with the traffic management committees to take necessary action to overcome the traffic problems.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Technology Abbottabad Traffic Jumla Progress Circle Criminals Afridi All Refugee Best

Recent Stories

Kremlin Confirms Lukashenko's Visit to Russia on S ..

4 minutes ago

Minister reviews progress on development projects

5 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin on Calls to Investigate Navalny 'Poisoning ..

5 minutes ago

Gov't to resolve GIDC issue in accordance with SC ..

10 minutes ago

Former US Police Officers Charged in George Floyd ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.