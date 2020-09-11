DPO Abbottabad distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi chaired a meeting of Abbottabad police officers and distributed certificates and cash rewards to the best performing officers and men.

The district police chief reviewed the progress report in the last two months.

According to the progress report, the district police recovered 150 kg of hashish, 3 and a half kg of heroin, half a kg of opium, 01 kg of ice and 1468 bottles of liquor, 03 Kalashnikovs, Police seized 15 rifles, 71 rifles, 236 pistols and 50,816 rounds of ammunition while 41 criminals were also arrested during the period.

According to details, a meeting was held at the DPO office under the chairmanship of District Police Chief Abbottabad Yasir Afridi.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Abbottabad Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, all the DSPs of Jumla Circle, DSP Legal, SHOs of all police stations of the district and office staff including investigating officers, and all departments.

Sahibs in charge attended.

On the occasion, the District Police Chief, Abbottabad, directed all SHOs to keep a close watch on the hoteliers, guest houses, and people living in rented houses, especially Afghan refugees.

He directed the SHOs to take necessary steps for the prevention of crime using modern technology and use all available resources to provide facilities and assistance to the people. During the meeting, the district police chief directed the PLC members to hold meetings as well as open forums in connection with the public relations campaign and work with the traffic management committees to take necessary action to overcome the traffic problems.