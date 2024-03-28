Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur Inaugurates Mahafiz Squad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

BAAHWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan has inaugurated Mahafiz Squad for Bahawalpur.

A ceremony was held at District Police Lines Bahawalpur where DPO Bahawalpur inaugurated the Mahafiz Squad. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the Mahafiz Squad would perform duty as emergency response to fight crimes.

“Mahafiz Squad will perform emergency response to fight street crimes,” he said.

He narrated that the personnel of the Mahafiz Squad would be deployed at all police stations of the Bahawalpur district as a sign of zero tolerance for crimes.

He said that although the Dolphin Force had also been performing their duties to maintain law and order, adding that the role of Mahafiz Sqaud would also help in the maintenance of peace and order.

