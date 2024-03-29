DPO Conducts Surprise Night Visit To Assess Security Situation In Mardan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan,Zahoor Babar Afridi made a sudden visit to the city police station late at night to assess the security situation.
During the visit, he reviewed records, references, and security and administrative matters.
While inspecting the surroundings, he issued necessary directives regarding security in light of the current situation.
Additionally, special instructions were given to the police officers and personnel on duty to adhere to security measures while performing their duties.
ASP Inam Jan Khan was also present with him on this occasion. He directed the staff to efficiently handle administrative matters and to provide legal assistance and guidance to the citizens who come for help, with a courteous demeanor.
