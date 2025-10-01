SCCI Advocates For Dry Port To Boost Trade
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum on Wednesday met Collector Customs Appraisement Faisalabad Dr Rizwan Basharat to discuss the establishment of a dry port in Sargodha.
According to SCCI General Secretary, the meeting emphasised the potential benefits of a dry port in enhancing trade activities and generating substantial foreign exchange.
The SCCI president said that the dry port would facilitate exporters by reducing the need to travel to Faisalabad or Lahore for customs clearance and shipment, saving time, cost, and effort. He said that Sargodha's citrus industry and handicrafts could significantly benefit from a dry port, with hundreds of containers exported annually.
Collector Customs Dr Rizwan Basharat suggested linking the dry port to the railway at Mitha Lak, which could yield better results than similar ports in Faisalabad and Sialkot. He proposed that the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce could establish a trust to set up the dry port, offering full cooperation to overcome challenges.
At the end, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum promised full support for the dry port initiative, emphasizing the need for government intervention to ensure its establishment.
