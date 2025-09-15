Open Menu

DPO Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex, providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns directly to the police leadership.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO listened to each complaint individually and issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers to ensure their timely and effective resolution.

The initiative is part of the police department’s efforts to enhance public service delivery and ensure the prompt redress of citizen grievances, the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

16 minutes ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

32 minutes ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

40 minutes ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

46 minutes ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

46 minutes ago
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of r ..

UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment ..

ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over refe ..

Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnersh ..

RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..

2 hours ago
 SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan