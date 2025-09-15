DPO holds open court

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex, providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns directly to the police leadership.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO listened to each complaint individually and issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers to ensure their timely and effective resolution.

The initiative is part of the police department’s efforts to enhance public service delivery and ensure the prompt redress of citizen grievances, the spokesperson added.