University of Gujrat holds orientation ceremony

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The University of Gujrat hosted an orientation ceremony for newly admitted students, organized under the auspices of the Student Services Centre (SSC). The event was held on the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, with the aim of familiarizing new students with their academic departments, university regulations, administrative offices, and available campus facilities.

The Fall 2025 academic session has officially commenced, with regular classes already underway. Speaking on the occasion, Prof.

Dr. Zahoor ul Haq reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing quality education. He highlighted the launch of a four-year strategic plan (2025–2029), focused on modernizing teaching and governance, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and expanding campus infrastructure.

Deans and faculty members welcomed the students in departmental sessions, while representatives from student societies and SSC staff provided orientation and campus tours. The event was supervised by Director SSC Ms. Shama Tahseen and Assistant Director Mr. Mian Khurram Irshad.