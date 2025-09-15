Open Menu

Over 1.4mln Jobseekers Registered On Punjab Job Center

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Over 1.4mln jobseekers registered on Punjab Job Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) More than 1.4 million individuals have registered as jobseekers on the Punjab Job Center, an online platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Labour & Human Resource Department. Since its launch in August 2022, the platform has also attracted over 107,000 registered employers.

The Primary objective of the portal is to serve as a unified digital hub, connecting employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies, workers, and jobseekers, thereby facilitating seamless access to employment opportunities and talent.

Highlighting the platform’s growing impact, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The Punjab Job Center is playing a pivotal role in ensuring that young people have equal access to employment opportunities that match their skills and qualifications.

At the same time, it allows employers to connect with a reliable and trained workforce.”

The platform is open to individuals from both the public and private sectors, including business owners, who can easily register online. Jobseekers may also obtain a registration link by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8900, or by messaging on WhatsApp at 0310-8148900.

