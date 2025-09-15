Open Menu

Robber Killed In Lodhran Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Robber killed in Lodhran encounter

Lodhran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A robber involved in more than 20 cases of robbery, cattle market cash snatching, and firing on citizens was killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran on Monday night.

According to police sources, a CCD team from Dunyapur Circle was conducting a raid at Chak No. 341 WB on Tatta Road when three armed men on a motorcycle approached from Multan Road. When signaled to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police with intent to kill.

The police returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, one of the suspects sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. He was later identified through a photocopy of his national identity card recovered from his pocket as Muhammad Shakeel, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of 123 JB Saddhu Pura, Faisalabad.

A motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol were recovered from the scene.

Muhammad Shakeel was wanted in over 20 criminal cases, including armed robbery, dacoity, and cash snatching at cattle markets in Lodhran and Faisalabad. He was also the prime suspect in a September 12 incident, in which a passerby was shot and injured during a robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of City Dunyapur Police Station.

During the encounter, Constable Muhammad Bilal sustained injuries but was saved by his bulletproof jacket. A police vehicle also sustained significant damage in the crossfire.

Two accomplices of the deceased managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

CCD Lodhran officials stated that operations against criminals would continue with full force to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

26 minutes ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

42 minutes ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

50 minutes ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

56 minutes ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

56 minutes ago
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of r ..

UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment ..

ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over refe ..

Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnersh ..

RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..

2 hours ago
 SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan