Robber Killed In Lodhran Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Lodhran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A robber involved in more than 20 cases of robbery, cattle market cash snatching, and firing on citizens was killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) Lodhran on Monday night.
According to police sources, a CCD team from Dunyapur Circle was conducting a raid at Chak No. 341 WB on Tatta Road when three armed men on a motorcycle approached from Multan Road. When signaled to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police with intent to kill.
The police returned fire in self-defence. During the exchange, one of the suspects sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. He was later identified through a photocopy of his national identity card recovered from his pocket as Muhammad Shakeel, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of 123 JB Saddhu Pura, Faisalabad.
A motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol were recovered from the scene.
Muhammad Shakeel was wanted in over 20 criminal cases, including armed robbery, dacoity, and cash snatching at cattle markets in Lodhran and Faisalabad. He was also the prime suspect in a September 12 incident, in which a passerby was shot and injured during a robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of City Dunyapur Police Station.
During the encounter, Constable Muhammad Bilal sustained injuries but was saved by his bulletproof jacket. A police vehicle also sustained significant damage in the crossfire.
Two accomplices of the deceased managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
CCD Lodhran officials stated that operations against criminals would continue with full force to protect the lives and property of citizens.
