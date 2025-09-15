Open Menu

First Phase Of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

First phase of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A farewell ceremony in Rawalpindi on Monday marked the successful conclusion of the first phase of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Agri-Graduates Internship Programme.

The event honoured the interns who completed the one-year initiative, which has been hailed as a significant step toward modernizing Punjab's agricultural sector.

During the ceremony, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director of Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi, distributed certificates to the graduating interns.

He praised the programme as an "excellent initiative," emphasizing its role in providing young agricultural graduates with practical experience and crucial financial support through a Rs 60,000 monthly stipend.

The programme, a flagship project of CM Maryam Nawaz, aimed to equip graduates with hands-on skills, enabling them to contribute to the innovation and development of the agriculture sector.

The interns themselves expressed their gratitude, calling the internship a valuable source of practical knowledge that deepened their understanding of the field.

Recent Stories

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

11 minutes ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

19 minutes ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

25 minutes ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

25 minutes ago
 UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of r ..

UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..

40 minutes ago
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment ..

ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over refe ..

Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash

59 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnersh ..

RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..

1 hour ago
 SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan