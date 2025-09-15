First Phase Of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A farewell ceremony in Rawalpindi on Monday marked the successful conclusion of the first phase of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Agri-Graduates Internship Programme.
The event honoured the interns who completed the one-year initiative, which has been hailed as a significant step toward modernizing Punjab's agricultural sector.
During the ceremony, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director of Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi, distributed certificates to the graduating interns.
He praised the programme as an "excellent initiative," emphasizing its role in providing young agricultural graduates with practical experience and crucial financial support through a Rs 60,000 monthly stipend.
The programme, a flagship project of CM Maryam Nawaz, aimed to equip graduates with hands-on skills, enabling them to contribute to the innovation and development of the agriculture sector.
The interns themselves expressed their gratitude, calling the internship a valuable source of practical knowledge that deepened their understanding of the field.
Recent Stories
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First phase of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme concludes5 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 31 Khwarij in KP5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on Afghanistan’s religious & political dynamics5 minutes ago
-
PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Spokesperson Raja An ..5 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat holds orientation ceremony15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various schools, review ongoing educational activities25 minutes ago
-
Aseefa terms vaccination drive against Cervical cancer as milestone for Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP pays glowing tribute to democratic leaders on Democracy Day25 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed AGP takes oath25 minutes ago
-
Govt:Girls college held Defense Day pay tribute the our Heroes25 minutes ago
-
Deadline extended for farmers to apply for subsidized agri projects in Rawalpindi Division25 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches fresh 100 tons aid to Gaza25 minutes ago