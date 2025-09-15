UNFPA, SDPI train researchers on data storytelling, visualization to strengthen evidence-based policymaking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) under the “Data for Development” (D4D) initiative, launched a five-day intensive training workshop on Data Visualization & Storytelling with microsoft Power BI, implemented by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), aimed at building the capacity of researchers, policymakers, and government officials to effectively use data for evidence-based policymaking.

In his keynote address, Dr. NaeemUz Zafar, Chief Statistician and Head of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), emphasized the importance of ensuring quality and governance in data standards, said a press release.

“Data communication is missing in our policy discourse. We need to make data speak visually and compellingly to influence public minds, whether it is about reducing out-of-school children or tracking fiscal priorities,” he said.

He further underscored the need to harness social entrepreneurship, governance, and technology to transform data into impactful policies.

Addressing the session, Laura Sheridan, International Program Coordinator UNFPA, expressed gratitude to the Afghan Commissionerate, PBS, SDPI, Embassy of Netherlands and all partners.

“Data is hailed as the most important asset, yet often receives minimal funding. Pakistan has a dynamic IT market and global expertise. By working with the private sector and bringing together tools of visualization, we can support better policies and behavioral change,” she said, lauding the Netherlands Embassy for its continued support.

Speaking at the session, Muqaddar Shah, Program Analyst UNFPA, highlighted UNFPA’s longstanding work in Pakistan, including its support to the national census and the ongoing D4D project, which connects Federal and provincial bureaus of statistics. “Data is the backbone of every program. Unless refined, analyzed, and translated into actionable formats, policymakers cannot be convinced to intervene.

This project is about ensuring data informs decisions at the ground level,” he noted, acknowledging the support of the Netherlands government for making the initiative possible.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, Deputy Executive Director SDPI, stressed the magnitude of data being generated globally and its potential impact when linked with storytelling. “Modern policy planning is all about data which is central to evidence-based planning, decision making and effective governance. However, presenting non technical policy insights is essential , whereas storytelling turns raw datasets into persuasive, enduring narratives,” he said while addressing participants from the Planning and Development departments, bureaus of statistics from the federal and provincial levels.

Dr. Khurram, Power BI Trainer, praised the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment, saying their eagerness was a driving factor in the training’s success.

Adding perspective on humanitarian challenges, Fakhar-e-Alam, Chief Coordinator, Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, noted the importance of storytelling in changing perceptions. “Data visualization can play a critical role in reshaping how refugees are perceived and included in policy processes,” he said.

Certificate of participation were conferred upon the participants whereas mementos were presented to the Chief Statistician and representative of the Chief Commissionerate Afghan Refugees at the closing session.

The workshop, heavily focused on practical exercises, is training mid-career researchers and government officials, including Planning Commission representatives, to clean and model datasets, build interactive dashboards, and craft decision-ready reports. It marks the second phase of SDPI and UNFPA’s collaboration on D4D, with a renewed emphasis this year on technical application and storytelling for development impact.