- Home
- Pakistan
- UNFPA, SDPI train researchers on data storytelling, visualization to strengthen evidence-based polic ..
UNFPA, SDPI Train Researchers On Data Storytelling, Visualization To Strengthen Evidence-based Policymaking
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) under the “Data for Development” (D4D) initiative, launched a five-day intensive training workshop on Data Visualization & Storytelling with microsoft Power BI, implemented by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), aimed at building the capacity of researchers, policymakers, and government officials to effectively use data for evidence-based policymaking.
In his keynote address, Dr. NaeemUz Zafar, Chief Statistician and Head of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), emphasized the importance of ensuring quality and governance in data standards, said a press release.
“Data communication is missing in our policy discourse. We need to make data speak visually and compellingly to influence public minds, whether it is about reducing out-of-school children or tracking fiscal priorities,” he said.
He further underscored the need to harness social entrepreneurship, governance, and technology to transform data into impactful policies.
Addressing the session, Laura Sheridan, International Program Coordinator UNFPA, expressed gratitude to the Afghan Commissionerate, PBS, SDPI, Embassy of Netherlands and all partners.
“Data is hailed as the most important asset, yet often receives minimal funding. Pakistan has a dynamic IT market and global expertise. By working with the private sector and bringing together tools of visualization, we can support better policies and behavioral change,” she said, lauding the Netherlands Embassy for its continued support.
Speaking at the session, Muqaddar Shah, Program Analyst UNFPA, highlighted UNFPA’s longstanding work in Pakistan, including its support to the national census and the ongoing D4D project, which connects Federal and provincial bureaus of statistics. “Data is the backbone of every program. Unless refined, analyzed, and translated into actionable formats, policymakers cannot be convinced to intervene.
This project is about ensuring data informs decisions at the ground level,” he noted, acknowledging the support of the Netherlands government for making the initiative possible.
In his welcome remarks, Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, Deputy Executive Director SDPI, stressed the magnitude of data being generated globally and its potential impact when linked with storytelling. “Modern policy planning is all about data which is central to evidence-based planning, decision making and effective governance. However, presenting non technical policy insights is essential , whereas storytelling turns raw datasets into persuasive, enduring narratives,” he said while addressing participants from the Planning and Development departments, bureaus of statistics from the federal and provincial levels.
Dr. Khurram, Power BI Trainer, praised the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment, saying their eagerness was a driving factor in the training’s success.
Adding perspective on humanitarian challenges, Fakhar-e-Alam, Chief Coordinator, Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, noted the importance of storytelling in changing perceptions. “Data visualization can play a critical role in reshaping how refugees are perceived and included in policy processes,” he said.
Certificate of participation were conferred upon the participants whereas mementos were presented to the Chief Statistician and representative of the Chief Commissionerate Afghan Refugees at the closing session.
The workshop, heavily focused on practical exercises, is training mid-career researchers and government officials, including Planning Commission representatives, to clean and model datasets, build interactive dashboards, and craft decision-ready reports. It marks the second phase of SDPI and UNFPA’s collaboration on D4D, with a renewed emphasis this year on technical application and storytelling for development impact.
Recent Stories
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNFPA, SDPI train researchers on data storytelling, visualization to strengthen evidence-based polic ..1 minute ago
-
PU sends first batch of relief goods for flood victims1 minute ago
-
Over 1.4mln jobseekers registered on Punjab Job Center1 minute ago
-
First phase of Agri-Graduates Internship Programme concludes11 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 31 Khwarij in KP11 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on Afghanistan’s religious & political dynamics11 minutes ago
-
PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Spokesperson Raja An ..11 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat holds orientation ceremony21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various schools, review ongoing educational activities31 minutes ago
-
Aseefa terms vaccination drive against Cervical cancer as milestone for Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP pays glowing tribute to democratic leaders on Democracy Day31 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed AGP takes oath31 minutes ago