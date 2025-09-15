Open Menu

PU Sends First Batch Of Relief Goods For Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The first batch of relief materials donated by teachers, employees and students of Punjab University (PU) has been sent to Alipur and Saidpur to help flood victims.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali told media on Monday PU has always been at the forefront in national tragedies.

He said that due to the worst floods, the agriculture and livestock sectors have suffered a big setback. He said that everyone has to play their role together in this hour of difficulty. He said that the efforts of the country’s institutions to help the flood victims are commendable.

He said that the teachers and employees of PU will voluntarily dedicate one day’s salary to help the flood victims. He said that PU will also provide services for the restoration of the mental health of the victims.

