DPO holds open court to hear public complaints

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the DPO Complex to hear public complaints and ensure their prompt redressal.

The DPO listened to citizens’ concerns regarding policing and service delivery and issued immediate directives to the relevant officers for timely action.

He stressed that resolving public grievances is a top priority of the police and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to transparent service and justice delivery. The DPO also highlighted the importance of public engagement for building trust between the police and the community.