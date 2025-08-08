UAF, Chinese university to collaborate for addressing common challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Chairman Silk-Road Biohealth Agricultural Industry Alliance, Northwest A&F University (NWAFU) China Prof Zhang Lixin said that Chinese university and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will strengthen their agricultural and educational collaboration to address the common challenges.

He was addressing a meeting held with UAF deans and directs while Principal Member of Chinese university Prof Sun Daoyang was also present on the occasion.

Dean Agriculture UAF Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Principal Officer Academic, Teaching, Research and Innovation Dr Rao Zahid Abbas, Director Officer of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Imran Arshad, Local Dean Confucius Institute Dr Saddam Hussain, Dr Zubair Aslam and other notables briefed about university achievements and areas of collaboration.

Prof Zhang Lixin said that the both countries are enjoying excellent ties and collaborating in the various fields. He said that NWAFU is the most comprehensive agricultural university in China offering a complete set of discipline in agriculture.

He said that there have more than 36000 students there and ranked among the top listed agricultural institutes. He said that they have developed 19 heat tolerant wheat varieties, organic fertilizers and others. He said that they have strong relations with various agricultural education and research institutions in Pakistan.

He praised these steps taken on the part of UAF for agrarian uplift and imparting Chinese cultural and language education through Confucius Institute.

During briefing, Dr Imran Arshad said that UAF was running 40 MoUs with China while 87 UAF faculty members have got higher education from China.

He said that besides certification, Chinese language course was being taught at the undergraduate level to students. Twenty six patents of the UAF have registered and it has inked 506 Memorandum of Understandings across the globe, he added.

Dean Agriculture Dr Ghulam Murtaza declared deteriorating soil health and climate changes the areas of major concern in which coloration needs to be more enhanced.

Dr Rao Zahid said that Chinese academy of Sciences has declared the Pakistan Veterinary Journal of UAF as the best journal in the said area.

Dr Saddam Hussain said that under the Confucius Institute, UAF, as many as 22000 students, and faculty members have benefited.

He said that CI UAF has subsets in Government College Women University Faisalabad; Karokurum International University Gilgit, UET Lahore, Ghazi University, Cholistan University of Veterinary Sciences, and the University of Faisalabad.

The delegation also visited library, expo center, CI UAF, field visit, Center for Advanced Studies and Pak Korea Nutrition Center.

To further enhance the academic & scientific cooperation between Pakistan & China, both parties agreed on the establishment of “Sino-Pak Biohealth Agriculture Sci-tech Demonstration Park” and a “Joint Laboratory at the Confucius Institute of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad”.