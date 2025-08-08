Arrangements For Independence Day, Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Discussed
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A meeting to discuss arrangements for city beautification, Independence Day celebrations and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observance was held here on Friday.
The meeting chaired by the Commissioner Maryam Khan was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination and officers of the concerned departments. The Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated through video link.
A detailed briefing was given in the meeting regarding the beautification plan in all districts, Independence Day celebrations and arrangements on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
The Deputy Commissioners informed about the ongoing preparations, schedule of celebrations and measures taken in their districts. Commissioner Maryam Khan directed that the beautification and Independence Day programs be organized in an effective and magnificent manner so that the citizens can celebrate the joys of Independence Day.
She also emphasized on ensuring law & order, security arrangements and provision of all necessary facilities to the mourners during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
The Commissioner gave clear instructions to all Deputy Commissioners to personally visit the field to review the arrangements and ensure timely implementation of all instructions.
