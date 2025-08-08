Country's First Tunnel Boring Sewerage Project On The Cards
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The first tunnel boring sewerage project in Pakistan’s history has been finally approved in Lahore city, without disrupting the daily lives of citizens.
Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has already approved the project. More than 32 kilometres of sewerage line will be installed from Larex Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi. The project will provide a long-term solution to the drainage system of densely populated areas of central Lahore.
WASA senior official sources said that completion of the project will directly benefit a population of about 2.5 million. The tunnel boring project will prove to be a game changer for Lahore’s sewerage system.
He said that work on the project would be started soon. The pipe will be manufactured using a modern vertical spinning machine. Vertical spinning technology increases the life of the pipe by about 100 years.
Sources said that more than 22 lift stations in the city will be closed after the completion of the project. The project has been planned and designed by renowned American consultant EBA Engineering. The project will be completed by June 2028 after its formal launch. The sewerage system will be connected to the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant through tunnel boring.
Recent Stories
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country's first tunnel boring sewerage project on the cards34 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept clarifies cotton production figures in the province36 seconds ago
-
UAF, Chinese university to collaborate for addressing common challenges40 seconds ago
-
Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, three held11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pledges smoke-free division20 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh pays tribute to Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed on 67th martyrdom anniversary20 minutes ago
-
MWMC launches installation of modern dustbins21 minutes ago
-
Ransomware attack on PPL contained, no critical systems affected21 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine opened for devotees21 minutes ago
-
PPP City District Larkana to Celebrate Independence Day and Victory Day of Truth with Grandeur30 minutes ago
-
All set to hold Cycle Race in connection with Ma raka-e-Haq-Independence Day30 minutes ago
-
Trainee ASPs meet Sargodha commissioner30 minutes ago