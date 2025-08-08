Open Menu

Country's First Tunnel Boring Sewerage Project On The Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Country's first tunnel boring sewerage project on the cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The first tunnel boring sewerage project in Pakistan’s history has been finally approved in Lahore city, without disrupting the daily lives of citizens.

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has already approved the project. More than 32 kilometres of sewerage line will be installed from Larex Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi. The project will provide a long-term solution to the drainage system of densely populated areas of central Lahore.

WASA senior official sources said that completion of the project will directly benefit a population of about 2.5 million. The tunnel boring project will prove to be a game changer for Lahore’s sewerage system.

He said that work on the project would be started soon. The pipe will be manufactured using a modern vertical spinning machine. Vertical spinning technology increases the life of the pipe by about 100 years.

Sources said that more than 22 lift stations in the city will be closed after the completion of the project. The project has been planned and designed by renowned American consultant EBA Engineering. The project will be completed by June 2028 after its formal launch. The sewerage system will be connected to the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant through tunnel boring.

