PFA Discards Over 3000kg Counterfeit Tea Leaves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a large-scale counterfeit tea manufacturing unit in the suburban area of Kacha Khoo, Khanewal, and seized and discarded over 3000-kilogram counterfeit, adulterated tea leaves worth about Rs 3.5 million.

The PFA team, led by Deputy Director Khanewal Mubashir Abbas, raided a tea manufacturing unit and discovered over 3000-kg poor quality tea leaves, 500-kg adulterated tea and 650-kg adulterated colour chemical and others.

The used tea leaves was collected from the tea stalls, hotels and were being dried again for reusing at after mixing chemical. The team got registered case against the tea manufacturing unit owners.

