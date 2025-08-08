Meeting reviews arrangements for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq to review omeasures taken to maintain law and order and promote inter-faith unity during the processions and Majalis-e-Aza in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), and other administrative matters.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, presidents, religious scholars from various schools of thought, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran (traders association), and officers of relevant administrative departments were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the repair and maintenance and cleanliness of the routes of the processions to be taken out on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) should be completed in a timely manner. He directed that the hanging wires of electricity, cable network, and telephone should also be corrected on the procession routes.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that an effective traffic plan should also be devised on the routes of the processions so that the general public does not face any kind of difficulty. He said that the scholars should promote the philosophy of peace, brotherhood, and inter-Muslim unity from the pulpit and altar so that the situation of law and order can be maintained.

On this occasion, the scholars, while expressing their views, said that Bahawalpur is a peaceful region and a full role will be played to maintain the law and order situation. They also paid tribute to the administration for the excellent arrangements made on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram. The scholars expressed their determination to maintain the law and order situation on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (A.S.). On this occasion, prayers were offered for peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the country.