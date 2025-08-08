Agriculture Dept clarifies cotton production figures in the province

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Agriculture Department of Punjab has released its cotton production estimates as of July 31, 2025, highlighting that the figures are derived using internationally recognised, scientifically proven methods.

These include randomized sampling and ground truthing techniques widely adopted for yield estimation across various countries. The Crop Reporting Service (CRS) employs GPS-enabled tools and FAO-endorsed methodologies, supported by a real-time digital dashboard that ensures transparency and facilitates evidence-based policy decisions.

According to the Crop Reporting Service (CRS), seed cotton in Punjab is projected to reach 609,000 bales based on harvesting data recorded up to July 31, 2025. In contrast, the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) reports only 301,000 bales, which reflect only the cotton arriving at operational ginning factories in Punjab, regardless of its origin. Moreover, these figures do not account for cotton still held at the farm level, transferred to other provinces, or stored by Stuckists. Additionally, persistent under-invoicing reports in recent years have also significantly distorted the sanctity of cotton reporting figures at ginning factories.

This year, Punjab has achieved remarkable success in cotton cultivation, with early planting carried out on 781,000 acres, contributing to a total sown area of 3.16 million acres. Extensive efforts have been made to support the crop, including enhanced field services, active participation of universities, agricultural interns, and the private sector through the cotton campaign.

Additionally, Sahulat Bazaars were established to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers.

Barring slight to moderate impacts from heatwaves, rainfall, and localised pest attacks at certain sites, the overall condition of the cotton crop is satisfactory. All-out efforts are being made and will continue to ensure the health of the crop and to secure better prices for farmers. Moreover, to avoid any confusion, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has been requested to implement a foolproof mechanism at all operational ginning factories to ensure accurate and real-time reporting of the cotton received and processed. This step is essential for enhancing transparency, strengthening data integrity, and supporting coordinated efforts across institutions involved in cotton monitoring and policy formulation.

The Punjab Agriculture Department has emphatically clarified that the official record of national cotton production is based on crop reporting estimates compiled from all provinces. Therefore, drawing comparisons with the fortnightly data of cotton arriving at ginning factories lacks justification. The Department has reaffirmed its commitment to constructive collaboration with all institutions, including the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), to safeguard the interests of the public, private stakeholders, and cotton farmers, and to support the development of evidence-based agricultural policies, said a press release issued here.