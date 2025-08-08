Open Menu

Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted, Three Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Rajaraam police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Rajaraam police under the supervision of DSP Shujabad Ziaullah, launched a special crackdown against criminals. The police busted the notorious Shama Gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader islam alias Shama, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Mujahid

Police have also recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 1.3 million by tracing eight cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Recent Stories

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

39 seconds ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

16 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

46 minutes ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

49 minutes ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

3 hours ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

4 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan