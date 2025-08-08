Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, three held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Rajaraam police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Rajaraam police under the supervision of DSP Shujabad Ziaullah, launched a special crackdown against criminals. The police busted the notorious Shama Gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader islam alias Shama, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Mujahid

Police have also recovered stolen valuables of worth Rs 1.3 million by tracing eight cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.