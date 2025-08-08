Commissioner pledges smoke-free division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan met a delegation from the Tobacco Control Cell to discuss the enforcement of tobacco control laws and strategies to create a smoke-free environment in the region.

During the briefing, the delegation emphasized that selling cigarettes to individuals under 18 was a criminal offense and that tobacco sales were strictly prohibited within 50 meters of educational institutions. The commissioner was informed that "No Smoking" boards have already been installed in public parks and government offices, in line with the law that bans smoking in all public places and workplaces.

The commissioner stressed that only a comprehensive policy can protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of tobacco. He warned that smoking was a major cause of cancer, heart disease and stroke adding that violations of tobacco laws can result in heavy fines or imprisonment.

The Tobacco Control Cell representatives reiterated that smoking in school buses and vans was strictly prohibited, tobacco product advertisements in media were banned, and the use of tobacco in educational institutions was completely forbidden.

The briefing also revealed alarming statistics, that tobacco use kills over five million people worldwide each year, including approximately 160,000 deaths annually in Pakistan with an average of 438 deaths per day. Moreover, second-hand smoke was responsible for 800,000 deaths globally every year.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strict enforcement, aiming to make Multan Division entirely smoke-free for the health and safety of its citizens.