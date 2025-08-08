Open Menu

67th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Major Tufail Shaheed Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

67th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed observed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 67th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), one of the most decorated heroes of the Pakistan Army, was observed with great reverence and national pride in his native village, Chak No. 253/EB Tufailabad, Burewala.

A solemn ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the national hero where GOC 26 Division, Major General Ail Iqbal, laid a floral wreath on behalf of the President of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The event was attended by Brigadier Shahid of 13 Punjab Regiment, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal, and the martyr's nephew and former UC Nazim Chaudhry Zia Akhtar, among other civil and military officials.

Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in the hereafter and for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.

Major Tufail Muhammad embraced martyrdom on August 8, 1958, during a valiant battle against Indian forces in the Lakshmipur sector. In recognition of his unparalleled bravery, courage, and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Haider.

Recent Stories

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

25 minutes ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

41 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

1 hour ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

1 hour ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

3 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

3 hours ago
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

3 hours ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

4 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan