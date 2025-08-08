67th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Major Tufail Shaheed Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 67th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), one of the most decorated heroes of the Pakistan Army, was observed with great reverence and national pride in his native village, Chak No. 253/EB Tufailabad, Burewala.
A solemn ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the national hero where GOC 26 Division, Major General Ail Iqbal, laid a floral wreath on behalf of the President of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.
The event was attended by Brigadier Shahid of 13 Punjab Regiment, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal, and the martyr's nephew and former UC Nazim Chaudhry Zia Akhtar, among other civil and military officials.
Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in the hereafter and for the peace, security, and prosperity of Pakistan.
Major Tufail Muhammad embraced martyrdom on August 8, 1958, during a valiant battle against Indian forces in the Lakshmipur sector. In recognition of his unparalleled bravery, courage, and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Haider.
