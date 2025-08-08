DC Reviews Fencing Work At Lal Sohanra National Park
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed the ongoing development work of fencing at Lal Sohanra National Park.
He took a detailed review of the progress of work on the ongoing development works and issued instructions to maintain the quality of work. Dr.
Farhan Farooq said that the development work should be completed according to the set timeline. He said that the fencing project of Lal Sohanra National Park will provide a safe environment for wildlife. On this occasion, Deputy Director Development and Executive Engineer Buildings accompanied him. The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness situation.
