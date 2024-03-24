DPO Kohat paid surprise visit to Marai Check Post

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Marai Check Post and Police Station. The District Police Chief also visited Kaghazai Check Post and Jangal Khel Police Station.

During the visit to the police stations and check posts, the DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the police installations on a priority basis.

He reviewed the security arrangements in the vicinity and geographical boundaries of the said police installations. Muhammad Umar Khan reviewed the accommodation and other facilities and requirements available for the police jawans and inspected the police checking method at the check post.

On the occasion of the long visit, DPO Kohat asked the policemen to perform their duties diligently and use protective equipment like a bulletproof jacket and helmet.

