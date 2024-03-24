Open Menu

DPO Kohat Paid Surprise Visit To Marai Check Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM

DPO Kohat paid surprise visit to Marai Check Post

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Marai Check Post and Police Station. The District Police Chief also visited Kaghazai Check Post and Jangal Khel Police Station.

During the visit to the police stations and check posts, the DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the police installations on a priority basis.

He reviewed the security arrangements in the vicinity and geographical boundaries of the said police installations. Muhammad Umar Khan reviewed the accommodation and other facilities and requirements available for the police jawans and inspected the police checking method at the check post.

On the occasion of the long visit, DPO Kohat asked the policemen to perform their duties diligently and use protective equipment like a bulletproof jacket and helmet.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Kohat Post

Recent Stories

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 hours ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan