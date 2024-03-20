DPO Kohat pays surprise visits to Police Stations

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan paid a surprise visit to Police Station Billi Tang here on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the visit, the DPO Muhammad Umar Khan made a detailed inspection of the records of the Police Station.

The DPO reviewed the facilities available for people coming to the Police Station.

He directed the police officials to increase the facilities for the civilians coming to the police station.

The DPO urged all the staff of the police station to work with good intentions to solve the problems of the people and take the prayers of the poor and oppressed.

