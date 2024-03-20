DPO Makes Surprise Visit To Billi Tang Police Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:41 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan conducted an unannounced inspection at Police Station Billi Tang on Wednesday.
During the visit, the DPO thoroughly examined the station's records and assessed the available facilities for civilians.
He instructed police officials to enhance the amenities provided to individuals visiting the station.
Khan emphasized the importance of serving the community with sincerity and urged all staff members to diligently address the concerns of the public, particularly those in need.
APP/azq/378
