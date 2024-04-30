Open Menu

DPO Mardan Emphasizes Student Safety, Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi has assured full cooperation for the protection of students and educational institutions, urging locals to inform the police immediately by calling 15 about any suspicious or illegal activities.

He was addressing a seminar at Government Postgraduate College Mardan titled 'Career Counseling and Mind Management' organized by the National Youth Assembly.

Addressing the seminar, DPO Mardan spoke to the participants, emphasizing that students are the architects of our future.

He urged all students to focus on their education and upbringing, and to play a positive role in the field of education to uphold the name of their country, nation, and parents, while staying away from illegal activities including drugs.

He advised avoiding the negative aspects and activities of digital media in the present era.

Later, he distributed shields and certificates among the students at the seminar and spent time with them to learn about their issues and suggestions.

