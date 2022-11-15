UrduPoint.com

DPPC Approves Installation Of 5 Petrol Pumps

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 08:14 PM

DPPC approves installation of 5 petrol pumps

The District Petrol Pump Committee (DPPC) approved installation of five petrol pumps in different areas of Faisalabad after fulfillment of rules and regulations and submission of required documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Petrol Pump Committee (DPPC) approved installation of five petrol pumps in different areas of Faisalabad after fulfillment of rules and regulations and submission of required documents.

Presiding over the DPPC meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh heard eight cases regarding petrol pump installations and disposed of five cases.

He also issued necessary direction for submission of a report within 15 days from the relevant departments regarding establishment of a petrol pump in Chak No.7-JB.

He also constituted a committee under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar to fix responsibility about submission of wrong report regarding right of way for a petrol pump in Chak No.

6-JB so that action could be taken against the responsible.

The DC also deferred approval case of a pump in Chak No.186-RB due to non-completion of required documents.

He also expressed dismay over commencement of construction without NOC in some cases and sought explanation from the concerned municipal committee.

The committee also decided to serve final notices to the applicants for their response in pending cases within 15 days.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Noc From

Recent Stories

NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' of Ukrainian Troo ..

NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' of Ukrainian Troops Prior to EU Mission - Stolt ..

55 seconds ago
 BISE announces date for online enrollment of 9th c ..

BISE announces date for online enrollment of 9th class students

56 seconds ago
 Uplift of agri sector vital to ensure food securit ..

Uplift of agri sector vital to ensure food security: VC Dr Iqrar

59 seconds ago
 LCCI, Rescue-1122 to pursue fire safety cause toge ..

LCCI, Rescue-1122 to pursue fire safety cause together

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University issues roll number slips

Punjab University issues roll number slips

5 minutes ago
 PTI's Roheela Hamid notified as MNA on reserved se ..

PTI's Roheela Hamid notified as MNA on reserved seat

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.