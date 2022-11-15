DPPC approves installation of 5 petrol pumps

The District Petrol Pump Committee (DPPC) approved installation of five petrol pumps in different areas of Faisalabad after fulfillment of rules and regulations and submission of required documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Petrol Pump Committee (DPPC) approved installation of five petrol pumps in different areas of Faisalabad after fulfillment of rules and regulations and submission of required documents.

Presiding over the DPPC meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh heard eight cases regarding petrol pump installations and disposed of five cases.

He also issued necessary direction for submission of a report within 15 days from the relevant departments regarding establishment of a petrol pump in Chak No.7-JB.

He also constituted a committee under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar to fix responsibility about submission of wrong report regarding right of way for a petrol pump in Chak No.

6-JB so that action could be taken against the responsible.

The DC also deferred approval case of a pump in Chak No.186-RB due to non-completion of required documents.

He also expressed dismay over commencement of construction without NOC in some cases and sought explanation from the concerned municipal committee.

The committee also decided to serve final notices to the applicants for their response in pending cases within 15 days.