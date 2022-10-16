Dr Al-Issa catalyst for change for Muslim Ummah: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa was a catalyst for change as he had been making hard efforts to reform the Muslim societies around the globe.

Highlighting the significance of Dr Al-Issa's visit to Pakistan, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, told APP that he was making all-out efforts to unite all the Muslims under one platform for achieving common interests and resolving issues being faced by the Ummah globally.

He said it was high time to remove differences and devise a unified strategy to meet the challenges with pragmatic approach.

He was of the view that the sectarianism, extremism and terrorism had brought destruction in the Muslim world due to which "the Muslims are lagging behind in the comity of nations." For the Muslims to regain their past glory, he said, they must follow the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Seconding the idea of the MWL secretary general for forming an international forum for religious diplomacy, the prime minister's aide said it was need of the hour to bring Muslim communities closer and open new vistas of opportunities for them.

Responding to a question, Ashrafi said the visit of Dr Al-Issa would further strengthen the cordial relations between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, adding that no power could weaken the bond between the two.

"Our relationship with Saudi Arabia is not only diplomatic or fraternal, it is a relationship based on common faith and belief," he emphasized.

Ashrafi said that Dr Al-Issa besides meeting with top machinery of the state, also interacted with religious scholars, Ulema, Mashaykh of various schools of thought, and students to muster support for creating an environment of religious pluralism.

He also mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on the MWL secretary general, which is the second highest award of Pakistan, in recognition of his services in strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The award also recognised his role in extending scholarships to Pakistani students in Saudi Arabia, for pursuing and safeguarding the rights of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia, for promoting peace and harmony among the Muslims of the world by arranging dialogues and conferences, and for showcasing a peaceful, harmonious and tolerant picture of Muslims in the world.

Ashrafi also expressed gratitude to Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.