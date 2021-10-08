UrduPoint.com

Dr Faisal Visits Sohan Basic Health Centre

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:28 PM

Dr Faisal visits Sohan Basic Health Centre

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Friday visited the Sohan Basic Health Centre to monitor the medical services being offered to the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Friday visited the Sohan Basic Health Centre to monitor the medical services being offered to the citizens.

Dr. Faisal also received a briefing on available facilities at the center and directed the staff to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the incoming patients.

He assured that the government would ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

The SAPM said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at hospitals for mothers and children in the country.

He said that the major focus of the government was on strengthening the Primary health care system in the country.

He said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects.

He added latest medical equipment was being provided at public hospitals.

He said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control the mother and child mortality rate.

He also asked the citizens to come to the nearest center for vaccination against Coronavirus. He said that it was the responsibility of every eligible citizen to visit the vaccination center and protect them against Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia saw over 49,000 Covid deaths in August: sta ..

Russia saw over 49,000 Covid deaths in August: statistics agency

17 seconds ago
 End 'cover-up', French minister urged over sunk tr ..

End 'cover-up', French minister urged over sunk trawler

19 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 3-day p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 3-day power suspension schedule

21 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, 393 new cases repor ..

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, 393 new cases reported in Punjab

23 seconds ago
 International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Iden ..

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Identify Afghanistan's Representat ..

4 minutes ago
 PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected area ..

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.