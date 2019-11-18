UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Condemns Indian General's Remarks Encouraging Kashmiri Women's Rape

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:12 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday strongly condemned a retired Indian Army general's remarks encouraging rape of Kashmiri women which he made in a television programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday strongly condemned a retired Indian Army general's remarks encouraging rape of Kashmiri women which he made in a television programme.

Dr Fidous, in a tweet, said it showed a fascist and immoral mindset - an irrefutable proof of Nazi approach of the Modi government .

She said that Indian Army personnel have become activists of Bharatiya Janata Party and the world community should strongly react against these mentally sick people who have been committing serious crimes against humanity.

She said that such statements belie the Modi government's claims that normalcy had returned to Indian occupied Kashmir. She paid tributes to the valiant women of Kashmir who have faced Indian atrocities with courage and steadfastness.

Their sacrifices in struggle for freedom could not be forgotten, she remarked.

