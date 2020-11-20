Dr Firdous condoles demise of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of head of Tehrik-e-Laibbaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of head of Tehrik-e-Laibbaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

She paid homage to the services of Khadim Hussain Rizvi and expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

She prayed that may Allah,The Almighty, grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.