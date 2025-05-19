Dr Ishrat Hussain Joins SDPI As Senior Advisor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Dr Ishrat Hussain, the eminent economist, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and former advisor to the prime minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity,has joined the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) as Senior Advisor to strengthen the Institute’s policy landscape
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Dr Ishrat Hussain, the eminent economist, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and former advisor to the prime minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity,has joined the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) as Senior Advisor to strengthen the Institute’s policy landscape.
With a distinguished career spanning over five decades, Dr Hussain’s association with SDPI marks a significant leap in the think tank’s mission to influence evidence-based policy and institutional reform in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Monday.
His unparalleled experience in governance, public sector restructuring and economic management is expected to elevate SDPI’s strategic vision and deepen its impact on national policy discourse.
Welcoming Dr Hussain to the Institute, Executive Director of SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, stated: “Dr Ishrat Hussain’s joining is not just an honor but a defining moment for SDPI.
His legacy in public sector reform, financial governance and development economics has transformed institutions and policymaking in Pakistan. We are confident that his counsel will immensely enhance our ability to navigate complex policy challenges and deliver actionable solutions for sustainable development.”
Previously, Dr Hussain served as Dean of Institute of Business Administration, Karachi. Besides, he also led the country’s most ambitious civil service reform agenda.
His tenure as advisor to the prime minister on institutional reforms saw the design and implementation of critical governance and institutional frameworks aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and citizen service delivery.
Dr Hussain’s presence at SDPI will further solidify the institute’s position as a premier think tank in South Asia, while also reinforcing the bridge between academic rigour and practical policymaking at the national and regional level.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various dep ..
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off
Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Summer Games Festival to kick off in Mirpurkhas
Two day International conference concluded at SBBU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit22 minutes ago
-
Kamal meets Cuban Health Minister in Geneva31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various departments1 minute ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports1 minute ago
-
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR32 minutes ago
-
17 road accidents reported in Chiniot, 26 injured last 24hrs41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed 13000 cases in Quetta: Ghulam Sarwar41 minutes ago
-
Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression41 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan honoured by WHO for eliminating Trachoma51 minutes ago
-
AC visits main bazaar of Kohat51 minutes ago
-
17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students51 minutes ago