Two day International conference concluded at SBBU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) International Conference on Sustainable Development (ICSD-2025), themed “A Multidisciplinary Approach to Climate Risks, Resource Efficiency, and Sustainable Business Practices”, concluded with great success at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad.

The two-day event featured an impressive lineup of international and national keynote speakers, high-level panel discussions, and vibrant research presentations across six parallel tracks.

Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani revealed that organized in a hybrid format, ICSD-2025 attracted leading academics, policymakers, development professionals, and researchers to address the urgent global challenges of sustainability, particularly within the context of climate-vulnerable regions like Pakistan.

The conference was graced by several renowned international scholars, including Prof. Dr. Azmawani, Abdul Rahman President & CEO, Putra Business School, Malaysia, Prof. Christopher Gan Faculty of Agribusiness and Commerce, Lincoln University, New Zealand Dr. Ivan Diaz-Rainy Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia, Dan Daugaard University of Tasmania, Australia, Prof. Dr. Virginia Bodolica American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Dr. Khanh (Harry) Hoang Lincoln University, New Zealand Dr. Sonia Chawla, Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, India.

Equally impactful were Pakistan-based keynote speakers who brought forward context-specific insights: Syed Salman Shah Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority(PDMA), Sindh, Dr.

Jamil Khilji Additional Director, State Bank of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Jawaid Ahmed Qureshi SZABIST, Karachi, Mazhar Abbas Senior Journalist & Analyst, Prof. Dr. Zahid Khan, Dean, Bahria University, Islamabad, Campus.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor and Patron-in-Chief of ICSD-2025, inaugurated the conference and emphasized the university’s commitment to promoting sustainability-centered dialogue and research. "This conference reflects our belief that sustainable development is not just a policy aspiration but a shared responsibility. We are proud to lead academic efforts that address real-world climate challenges," he stated.

Prof. Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Dean of the Faculty of Management & Business Administration and Faculty of Social Sciences, served as the Conference Convener and Co-Chair, and highlighted the impact of the event. "ICSD-2025 has served as a platform to amplify voices that are shaping the future of sustainable practices in business, education, policy, and climate resilience. The cross-sectoral collaborations initiated here will continue to guide our institutional and research priorities," he noted.

Over six thematic tracks —ranging from Sustainable Business Practices to Climate Risk Reduction, Education for Sustainability, and Financial Resilience—more than 50 research papers were presented both on-site and online. An expert-led panel discussion on Organizational Resilience and Adaptability brought forward actionable insights and cross-disciplinary perspectives.

