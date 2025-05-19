Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Kicks Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM
The 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships kicked off with an action-packed opening day here at the S
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships kicked off with an action-packed opening day here at the S.
Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Monday. While most seeded players cruised through their first-round matches in the Men’s Singles category, a major upset marked the day as unseeded Talha Khan of Islamabad defeated 6th seed Abdullah Adnan in straight sets.
Talha Khan dominated the much-anticipated encounter, showcasing maturity and skill beyond his years. He stormed through the first set 6-1 by breaking Abdullah in the 3rd and 5th games. In the second set, Talha maintained his momentum and form, not allowing his higher-ranked opponent a single game, sealing the match with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory.
The second most exciting match of the day featured Muhammad Yahya against M. Hamza Aasim, also from Islamabad.
After dropping the first set 3-6, Yahya bounced back to take the second 6-2. He was leading 4-1 in the third set when Hamza was forced to retire, giving Yahya the win in a match filled with intensity and grit.
Matches were also played in the Ladies Singles, Junior 18 & Under, and Boys 14 & Under categories, where established players largely overpowered their less experienced opponents.
Uzair Aslam Chaudhary, CEO of Air Blue, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Notable attendees included Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman, and Majid Bashir, President of the Islamabad Tennis Association, along with Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din, Secretary of PTF, and Col. (R) Gul Rehman, Director of Security, PTF.
The tournament continues with more first-round matches scheduled for tomorrow, as players vie for ranking points and national glory.
Men’s Singles (1st Round): Muhammad Shoaib beat Ali Abdaar 6-2 6-1, Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat M. Taha Khizer 6-0 6-0, Muhammad Yahya beat M.Hamza Aasim 3-6 6-2 4-1 (Retd). Barkatullah beat Abdul BAsit 6-0 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-2 6-2, Ahmad Chaurday beat Jabir Ali 6-4 6-2, M.Haziq Aasim beat Muhammad Rayyan 6-3 6-4, M.Talha Khan beat Abdullah Adnan 6-1 6-0, Sami Zeb Khan w/o Hisashi Izumi, Saqib Hayat beat M. Talha Khan(PES), 6-1 6-2, M.Huzaifa Khan beat Waqar Ahmad 6-0 6-0, Muzammil Murtaza beat Saifullah Khan 6-1 6-1, Muhammad Ali beat Gibran-ul-Haq 6-3 6-3, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Kamran Khan 6-0 6-1, Muhammad Salar beat Kashan Tariq 6-0 6-1, Aqeel Khan beat M.Umer JAved 6-0 6-1.
Ladies Singles (1st Round): Lalarukh Sajid beat Maria Rasheed 6-0, 6-1, Mehaq Khokhar beat Sofia Tariq 6-1 6-0, Zunaisha Noor beat Shandana Rabbi 6-0, 6 -1, Noor Malik was given a walk over against Maida Awais, Maryam Hussain was given a walk over against Ayma Rehman.
Junior 18&Under Singles (1st Round): Razik Sultan beat Hassan Amir 6-0 6-0, Saqib Ali beat Ahmad Abrar 6-0 6-1.
Boys 14&Under Singles (1st Round): M. Faizan beat Moazzam Babar 4-0 4-0, M.Zohaib Javed w/o Salar Khan, M.Mahad Mahmood beat Ather Sher Dil 4-0 4-0, Behroze M. Wander beat M.Adam Raja 4-0 4-1, Muhammad Shakaib beat M.Ahmad Afzal 4-1 4-2.
Tuesday’s matches will be scheduled at 9am, Men’s Singles and Ladies Singles followed by Junior 18&Under Singles, whereas Boys 14&U and Men’s Doubles will be in 2nd half of the day.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various dep ..
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off
Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Summer Games Festival to kick off in Mirpurkhas
Two day International conference concluded at SBBU
More Stories From Sports
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off1 minute ago
-
Pakistani Squash star Ahsan Ayaz to play in US tournaments8 minutes ago
-
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ACC7 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars secure playoffs spot, Peshawar Zalmi miss out for first time12 minutes ago
-
PAF honoured at PSL 10 match in Rawalpindi stadium12 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets1 day ago
-
Sirbaz Khan successfully summits 8,586m Mount Kangchenjunga without oxygen1 day ago
-
Karachi Kings down Peshawar to qualify for playoffs2 days ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago