Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships kicked off with an action-packed opening day here at the S.

Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Monday. While most seeded players cruised through their first-round matches in the Men’s Singles category, a major upset marked the day as unseeded Talha Khan of Islamabad defeated 6th seed Abdullah Adnan in straight sets.

Talha Khan dominated the much-anticipated encounter, showcasing maturity and skill beyond his years. He stormed through the first set 6-1 by breaking Abdullah in the 3rd and 5th games. In the second set, Talha maintained his momentum and form, not allowing his higher-ranked opponent a single game, sealing the match with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory.

The second most exciting match of the day featured Muhammad Yahya against M. Hamza Aasim, also from Islamabad.

After dropping the first set 3-6, Yahya bounced back to take the second 6-2. He was leading 4-1 in the third set when Hamza was forced to retire, giving Yahya the win in a match filled with intensity and grit.

Matches were also played in the Ladies Singles, Junior 18 & Under, and Boys 14 & Under categories, where established players largely overpowered their less experienced opponents.

Uzair Aslam Chaudhary, CEO of Air Blue, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Notable attendees included Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman, and Majid Bashir, President of the Islamabad Tennis Association, along with Col. (R) Zia-ud-Din, Secretary of PTF, and Col. (R) Gul Rehman, Director of Security, PTF.

The tournament continues with more first-round matches scheduled for tomorrow, as players vie for ranking points and national glory.

Men’s Singles (1st Round): Muhammad Shoaib beat Ali Abdaar 6-2 6-1, Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat M. Taha Khizer 6-0 6-0, Muhammad Yahya beat M.Hamza Aasim 3-6 6-2 4-1 (Retd). Barkatullah beat Abdul BAsit 6-0 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-2 6-2, Ahmad Chaurday beat Jabir Ali 6-4 6-2, M.Haziq Aasim beat Muhammad Rayyan 6-3 6-4, M.Talha Khan beat Abdullah Adnan 6-1 6-0, Sami Zeb Khan w/o Hisashi Izumi, Saqib Hayat beat M. Talha Khan(PES), 6-1 6-2, M.Huzaifa Khan beat Waqar Ahmad 6-0 6-0, Muzammil Murtaza beat Saifullah Khan 6-1 6-1, Muhammad Ali beat Gibran-ul-Haq 6-3 6-3, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Kamran Khan 6-0 6-1, Muhammad Salar beat Kashan Tariq 6-0 6-1, Aqeel Khan beat M.Umer JAved 6-0 6-1.

Ladies Singles (1st Round): Lalarukh Sajid beat Maria Rasheed 6-0, 6-1, Mehaq Khokhar beat Sofia Tariq 6-1 6-0, Zunaisha Noor beat Shandana Rabbi 6-0, 6 -1, Noor Malik was given a walk over against Maida Awais, Maryam Hussain was given a walk over against Ayma Rehman.

Junior 18&Under Singles (1st Round): Razik Sultan beat Hassan Amir 6-0 6-0, Saqib Ali beat Ahmad Abrar 6-0 6-1.

Boys 14&Under Singles (1st Round): M. Faizan beat Moazzam Babar 4-0 4-0, M.Zohaib Javed w/o Salar Khan, M.Mahad Mahmood beat Ather Sher Dil 4-0 4-0, Behroze M. Wander beat M.Adam Raja 4-0 4-1, Muhammad Shakaib beat M.Ahmad Afzal 4-1 4-2.

Tuesday’s matches will be scheduled at 9am, Men’s Singles and Ladies Singles followed by Junior 18&Under Singles, whereas Boys 14&U and Men’s Doubles will be in 2nd half of the day.