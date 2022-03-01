UrduPoint.com

Dr Nasira Khatoon Appointed As Acting VC Of KU

March 01, 2022

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed as acting VC of KU

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday appointed Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday appointed Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi.

She is the first female professor appointed to the post of vice chancellor by the competent authority, said a statement released here on Tuesday.

The Secretary Universities and Boards Department Government of Sindh Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon informed through notification that the CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Professor Nasira Khatoon the KU Dean Faculty of Science as the acting KU VC as an interim arrangement till further orders.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon on Tuesday assumed charge of the KU VC Office. She did her PhD in 1994 in Parasitology from KU department of zoology, while her field of specialization is clinical and veterinary Parasitology and Pathology, Fish Pathology.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatton completed her MSc in 1986 with the first division from the department of zoology, and BSc in 1983 with the first division from APWA College for Women. She had served as the chairperson department of zoology from 25-10-2019 till 03-11-2020.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon was appointed as the professor at the department of zoology on 11-11-2005 and worked as the associate professor from 01-01-2001 to 10-11-2005 whereas she served as the assistant professor from 28-03-1994 till 31-12-2000.

The KU acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon was a lecturer at the department from 09-03-1994 to 27-03-1994 and also worked as a museum taxonomist from 29-10-1991 till 08-03-1994, before that she was an ad-hoc lecturer from 31-03-1990 to 28-10-1991 and served the department as a cooperative teacher from 30-04-1989 till 30-03-1990 and also worked as the museum assistant from 01-06-1987 till 01-05-1988.

To date, seven students have completed their PhDs under her supervision while three students have completed MPhil under her supervision. Besides, being the dean of the faculty of science, she was also the acting dean of the faculty of engineering. Since 2021, she was serving as a convener of the postgraduate admission process and from 06-11-2020 holds additional charge of the KU Director CEMB and the KU Director M.A.H. Qadri Biological Research Center from 27-08-2012 till 08-05-2015.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon had also attended many international symposia, workshops, and courses around the world and from 1996 � 2000 had completed five research grant projects. She has also been a member of various scientific committees and board of studies and board of faculty, as well as was a member of a senate, and academic council. She was also a subject examiner of various colleges and universities.

Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon is also a co-writer of 35 books while jointly presented 190 research publications in international and national journals.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, the chairman of the department of genetics, has been given the charge of the registrar of the University of Karachi.

