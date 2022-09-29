UrduPoint.com

Dr Niaz Babar Posted As MS Sindh Govt Hospital Qasimabad

Published September 29, 2022

Dr Niaz Babar posted as MS Sindh Govt hospital Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Dr Niaz Hussain Babar, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19) presently posted as Additional Medical Superintendent, Liaquat University hospital (LUH) was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent Sindh Govt Hospital Qasimabad.

According to the notification, Dr Babar has been posted as MS Sindh Government Hospital Qasimabad, Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders against existing vacancy.

