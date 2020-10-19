(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim on Monday condemned the violation of sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in Karachi by workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking in upper house of the parliament, he said this was an unprecedented that a member of a political family had done this inside the Quaid's mausoleum.

He said rather condemning the act, the opposition parties were supporting the unfortunate incident. He added there should be a resolution in the Senate to condemn it.

He said no one was above the law and appreciated the step of Sindh Police for registering a first information report (FIR) against him.

He said this was very unfortunate that Captain (R) Safdar and his cohort violated the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum by raising the political slogans.

Senator Azam Swati said no one could deny the facts as this incident was happened for the first time inside the Quaid's mausoleum complex. He termed the step unethical and immoral.

Azam Swati said, "We fully stand with our defence institutions that are paying great sacrifices for protecting the motherland."Senator Mohsin Aziz strongly condemned the unethical activity at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. He said no one should be allowed to disregard the defence institutions of the country.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mushahidullah Khan and Mian Raza Rabbani condemned lodging an FIR against Capt (R) Safdar in Karachi.